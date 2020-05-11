AUGUSTA — A group charged with developing and recommending mitigation and adaptation strategies for the state of Maine is looking for public comment on its ideas.
The group, the Natural and Working Lands Working Group, is slated to present potential actions to the Maine Climate Council. The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation & Forestry said the group is looking at strategies that “reduce gross and net annual greenhouse gas emissions from Maine’s natural and working lands sectors.”
The agriculture department said the group is taking comments until May 13. The group’s draft strategies appear below.
The agriculture department said it would like residents to consider which strategies seem promising and what concerns they have about them.
