Coronavirus is chock-a-block full of social negatives, but at the same time, positive particulars prevail.

On a recent Saturday, at 7:15 p.m., I got into a Fielder’s Choice lineup of autos aimed at connecting with a frozen protein treat. I was 18th in line. No problem. Dugout managers, batgirls and batboys moved the game timely. Zilch errors.

It’s easy to realize the extra innings required by this respectable financial enterprise, together with the heft displayed by youthful pinch hitters, dashing and dipping, to achieve success. As a judge processing young people in juvenile court — hundreds over 15 years — absent their possession of inner means of support, it is heartwarming to observe any deserving young people fulfilling personal drives I’ve vocalized this way: “Thanks for giving yourself a chance!”

While virus handcuffs offering kitty-cat care cards to these youths, I still do what many do — tip my hat and a donation in their honor.

John Benoit

Manchester

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »