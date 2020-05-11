The mainstream media had a field day with the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court in 2018. It dragged him and his family through the mud to the point where nothing, no matter how outlandish, was too nasty to print, publish or broadcast. It didn’t have to be true. If an allegation supported their hatred, it was promulgated, and it tore the country’s fiber apart for months.
Fast-forward to today. Allegations against the presumptive Democratic nominee for president, Joe Biden, are greeted with massive silence by the media. Although a former Senate staffer has made vocal and serious charges against the former senator, there’s little interest from the media or from the self-styled “progressive” left-wing women’s groups that were salivating to out-do each other’s outrage just a couple of years ago.
If it weren’t for double standards, “progressives” would have no standards at all. That certainly seems to be true. How can we go from “All women must be believed” back to “Innocent unless proven guilty” at such breakneck speed? Could it be the politics of the left? The answer is a resounding yes.
Fairness would dictate, well, fairness. Of course, you and I don’t know the truth about these accusations. And we don’t assume that the people accused are indeed guilty. We want fairness and justice for everyone, not just the left or the right, everyone. It’s instructive to watch the mainstream media go to such lengths to put a cone of silence on allegations against one side. And it’s even more revealing to see so many others climb on board that train and who they are.
Robert G. Fuller Jr.
Potomac, Maryland
(formerly of Winthrop)
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
Mousam River dams in limbo after federal agency rejects buyer
-
News
When will nursing homes allow visits? How long can I get away with an expired inspection?
-
Opinion
Today’s editorial cartoon
-
Editorials
Our View: Maine’s unemployment is part of a bigger problem
-
Local & State
Some Maine summer camps won’t open this season, while others wait for guidance
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.