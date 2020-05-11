The mainstream media had a field day with the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court in 2018. It dragged him and his family through the mud to the point where nothing, no matter how outlandish, was too nasty to print, publish or broadcast. It didn’t have to be true. If an allegation supported their hatred, it was promulgated, and it tore the country’s fiber apart for months.

Fast-forward to today. Allegations against the presumptive Democratic nominee for president, Joe Biden, are greeted with massive silence by the media. Although a former Senate staffer has made vocal and serious charges against the former senator, there’s little interest from the media or from the self-styled “progressive” left-wing women’s groups that were salivating to out-do each other’s outrage just a couple of years ago.

If it weren’t for double standards, “progressives” would have no standards at all. That certainly seems to be true. How can we go from “All women must be believed” back to “Innocent unless proven guilty” at such breakneck speed? Could it be the politics of the left? The answer is a resounding yes.

Fairness would dictate, well, fairness. Of course, you and I don’t know the truth about these accusations. And we don’t assume that the people accused are indeed guilty. We want fairness and justice for everyone, not just the left or the right, everyone. It’s instructive to watch the mainstream media go to such lengths to put a cone of silence on allegations against one side. And it’s even more revealing to see so many others climb on board that train and who they are.

Robert G. Fuller Jr.

Potomac, Maryland

(formerly of Winthrop)