Winthrop High School has announced its 2020 graduates, according to a news release from the high school.
Samantha Eileen Allen, Brannon Davis Anzivino, Ryan Matthew Baird, Gabrielle Jones Blanco, Bradley Emerson Bourne, Gavin Forester Brill, Nicholas James Brown, Brooke Kiele Burnham and Joshua Aaron Buzzell.
Also, K. Mae Carrillo, Jacob Tyler Carter, Brandon Lee Charlton, Keegan Choate, Sara E. Condon, Madison Claire Corgan, Maya Juliana Deming, Ian Beckett Dow and Alexis Ann Emery.
Also, Kelsey Elaine Farrell, Jennifer Therese Fay, Madeline Louise Fenlason, Samantha Jay Folsom, Taylor Zoe Forgue, Jason Harland Frake, Gia R. Francis, Natalie Ryan Frost, AnneMarie Curie Gieswein, Hunter Dane Glidden and Lucy M. Goyette.
Also, Cameron Scott Hachey, Adam Joseph King, Angelina Jade Kinsman, Alexander Linneken, Arthur Nunzio Lynn, Nikki Kayla MacDonald, Tevor Lee Marterl, Sarah Huyen Ngoc Armentrout McConnell, Logan Chance McDevitt and Jacob Mathew Meunier.
Also, Jacob O’Leary, Cody James Perkins, Zachary R. W. Pray, Alexander M. Robertson, Natalie Rose Rogers, Gabrielle Lee Ross, Beau J. Schmelzer, Jillian May Schmelzer, Shane Kenneth Settle, Jevin A. Smith, Jacob Ryan Sousa, Kena Judith Souza and Zakary Forester St. Germain.
Also, Camden B. Tweedie, Shane Tweedie, Loal Richard Vance, Kayla L. Weber, Aaliyah Rose WilsonFalcone, Nathan A. Woodard and
Chase Leonard Wright.
Send questions/comments to the editors.