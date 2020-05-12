The Shakespeare Oxford Fellowship is accepting entries for its fourth annual “Who Wrote Shakespeare?” Video Contest.

Entries will be accepted from contestants across the U.S., and eight different countries, including the United Kingdom, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Denmark, Australia, and New Zealand.

First-place prize is $1,000. The second- and third-place winners will be awarded $500 and $250 respectively. The submission deadline is July 20, according to a news release from Steven Sabel, director of public relations of the fellowship.

Contestants are encouraged to create a three-minute video promoting the question “Who Wrote Shakespeare?” in a format that is “entertaining, engaging, and witty,” said contest coordinator Julie Sandys Bianchi.

Up to 10 finalists will be selected from the qualifying entries by a panel of judges.

Finalists and winning video entries from the previous three years, as well as complete rules and details on how to enter the contest are available on the SOF website shakespeareoxfordfellowship.org.

.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: