The Joseph W. Mayo ALS 2020 application deadline has been moved to Monday, June 1, according to a news release from Joe Pietroski, chairman of the Scholarship Committee.

The Joseph W. Mayo Scholarship Fund was established in 2003 following the passing of Joseph Mayo from ALS. Mayo was a husband, dad, brother, Clerk of the Maine House of Representatives, a House Member from Thomaston, a nationally known expert on House rules and procedures, a graduate of the University of Maine, and a friend to many. Administered by the Maine Community Foundation, the Mayo Scholarship annually awards up to $5,000 in college grants to Maine high school and GED graduates.

Applicants are asked to describe their relationship with and assistance to an ALS patient. Spouses, significant others, children, siblings, grandchildren and friends are eligible to apply. Academic performance and financial need are also considered.

Applications, postmarked by June 1, should be returned to the Joseph W. Mayo ALS Scholarship Committee, in care of Joseph Pietroski, chairman, 37 Sherwood Forest Drive, Winthrop, ME 04364, or emailed [email protected].

The Scholarship Committee and the foundation will make awards in late June for second-semester expenses.

