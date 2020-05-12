DOVER-FOXCROFT — The 2020 Maine Whoopie Pie Festival has been postponed until Saturday, Oct. 3, according to a news release from Patrick Myers, executive director of the Center Theatre for the Performing Arts and an organizer of the festival.

The festival typically brings 7,000 people together to celebrate the taste of Maine’s Official State Treat, the Whoopie Pie.

“Like most others in the state, we have been very concerned with the COVID 19 pandemic and how it would effect activities this summer,” said Myers, in the release. “After reviewing the state’s framework for restarting the economy, it was unfortunately obvious that there would not be a safe way to hold the festival this summer. We decided to postpone the festival to Saturday, Oct. 3, in hopes that we would be able to come together at that time.”

Myers said that the theatre and chamber would be working with bakers, vendors and contractors to coordinate around the new new date. The festival plans to have different activities focusing on the new fall date including a pumpkin whoopie pie baking contest.

The festival is the largest annual fundraiser for the Center Theatre for the Performing Arts and supports its mission to make arts, education, and entertainment accessible to our rural communities to engage and inspire.

For more information about the festival, visit MaineWhoopiePieFestival.com, call the theatre at 564-8943 or email [email protected].

