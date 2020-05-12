PITTSFIELD – Marie R. Rollins, 89, passed May 3, 2020 at her Pittsfield home following a long illness. Marie was born in Malden, Mass. Dec. 18, 1930, the daughter of Alton E. and Theresa O. (Brown) Kennedy. Marie was a bookkeeper. She worked at Welby’s and worked in the family business, Lehr Rollins Furniture Store, for many years. She was married to Raymond A. Rollins who predeceased her in 1987.Marie was active in the community serving on the Pittsfield Theater board and working with the Pittsfield Players helping coordinate the plays and musicals. She was a member of the ARTS club and was a past president. She was a talented artist in oils and water colors and shared her paintings with family and friends. Marie was a long time member of the “coffee group” started in the 1970s and continues today. Marie loved to travel and took several cruises.Marie was loved by many and took great pleasure in social gatherings with the young and the young at heart, loved traveling near and far, lover of the arts, bird watching, and gardening. The Ocean, particularly in Pemaquid, was near and dear to her heart – a place she called home.The family would like to extend a special thank you to Danita and Jerry Humphrey for their support, help and friendship with Marie.Marie is survived by two sons, Kirk B. Rollins and his wife Deborah of St. Albans, Steven D. Rollins and his wife Janice of Etna, her daughter Roxanne A. Rollins of Augusta; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. At Maries request her body will be cremated and her ashes spread in the ocean. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Service Center, 34 High St., Newport. To sign and online guest book and leave written condolences please visit: www.PhilipBrownFuneralHome.com

