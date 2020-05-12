BURNHAM – Mrs. Joanne Beverly (Goodnow) Chadwick, 88, formerly of Burnham, passed away Friday morning, May 1, 2020 at Inland Hospital after a long illness. She was born in Skowhegan, Feb. 3, 1932, the daughter of the late Floyd A. and Florence A. (Barley) Goodnow. Joanne spent most of her adult life living in the Pittsfield/Burnham area, taking care of the people that she loved. She was a selfless presence in the lives of those closest to her; always there when needed and generous to a fault. One of the most common things said to describe her by those that met and spent time with her was “she is just so sweet”.Joanne was predeceased by her beloved husband of nearly 50 years, Floyd A. Chadwick, and three sisters, Jacqueline (Goodnow) Yorkers, Olita (Goodnow) Thompson, and Gloria (Goodnow) Peton.”Grammie JoJo” as she was affectionately called by her great- grandchildren, is survived by her daughter, Pamela (Goodnow) Tracy of Waterville; two grandchildren, Shanna Tracy of Waterville and Chad Tracy and wife Emmie of Oakland; one brother, Malcolm Chadwick of Waterville; and six great- grandchildren. She also leaves behind many family members and dear friends who will sadly miss her. As well as one especially close friend of the family, Heidi York Gomez of Santa Fe, N.M.The family would like to send special thanks to the staff at Inland Hospital for the wonderful care given to Joanne over the final weeks of her life. There will be no services held at this time. Joanne will be laid to rest next to her husband Floyd at Reynolds Cemetery in Burnham. Arrangements are under the care of Mid Maine Cremation in Fairfield.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joanne’s memory to the American Lung Association

