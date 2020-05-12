OAKLAND – John “Jack” Joseph Jackson, 58, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020 after a brief stay at MaineGeneral Rehabilitation at Gray Birch Drive in Augusta. He was born in Camden June 14, 1961, the son of John Hollis Jackson and Yvonne Mary (Bellmore) Jackson, who both predeceased him. He is survived by his brothers Jeffery Bellmore and wife Laurie of Owls Head, Scott W. Jackson of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. and his sister Rhonda Lilly of Vassalboro; his nephew and nieces John Scott Lacasse and wife Crystal, Abby Garrison and husband Kelly, Kate Bellmore and Emily Philbrook and husband Justin; as well as many extended family members including four great nieces and a great nephew. Jack had many friends who were very dear to him as they were able to look beyond his disability and see him as the person he was. Having been born into the world with the challenge of Cerebral Palsy, Jack lived his life with courage and a stubborn determination to never let his handicap get in the way of living life to the fullest, making his own decisions and always having as much fun as possible. Jack was life-long fan of the Boston Red Sox, WWE and all things Star Trek. We would like to thank Missy and the staff at Birchwood in Oakland for caring about Jack and helping him in the last few years of his life. A celebration of Jack’s life will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta, Maine.Condolences, stories and photos may be shared at www.plummerfh.com. In lieu of flowers, we ask donations to be made to:the United Cerebral Palsy Association

