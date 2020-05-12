SOUTH PORTLAND – Joyce Elaine McDougal (Dupont), 78, of South Portland, passed away May 7, 2020 at Maine Medical Center. Born March 2, 1942, in Readfield, Maine. She was the daughter of Sarah Rogers and James Dupont.She is survived by Joel McDougal Sr., her husband of 51 years. She was a devoted mother of three children; Norma Smith, Lynda Smith and Joel McDougal Jr. Joyce was a beloved grandmother to seven; Kelley, Meagan, Cody, Erica, Jason, Brady, and Jesse. And seven great grandchildren. Her brothers and sisters, Jim. Pear, James and Judy. Besides her parents she was predeceased by her sisters, Sally and Jean. Some of her accomplishments included being secretary of The Maine Sled Dog Club and The Tri-City Cycle Club. She was the first woman in her shooting club to win a sharp shooting competition. She was an avid hunter. She was a school bus driver as well as an EMT-A for the town of Winthrop.After retirement, Joyce and Joel spent time traveling the east coast before they settled back in South Portland. Joyce enjoyed visiting the Maine coastline and having dinner by the ocean. Some of her favorite places to visit included Acadia National Park and Pine Point. She enjoyed spending time with her family, camping, shopping, and sharing life stories. To all of her friends, it would be fitting for Joyce to say one last time; “God grant me the serenity to accept the things I can not change, courage to change the things I can, and the wisdom to know the difference.” Joyce will be laid to rest at Gracelawn in Auburn Maine. Due to the COVID restrictions, the ceremony will be a small family gathering.The arrangements are under the care of the Albert & Burpee Funeral Home, condolences may be found at www.Albert-Burpee.com.

