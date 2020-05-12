CHINA – Kim Pamela Buckley, 63, passed away on April 29, 2020, at her home on China Lake. She was the loving and caring wife of John Knizeski. In addition to John, Kim leaves behind two beautiful daughters, Tess and Heather, and a beloved grandson, Alexander.Kim was born on December 1, 1956, in Albany, New York, to her loving parents, Julia (Norma) Townley and William Buckley. She graduated from Enrico Fermi High School in 1974, where she participated in several activities such as chorus and theater to the ski club. Kim was an accomplished life underwriter and pioneered telecommuting (working from home) for several companies.Kim will be missed by the China Village community. She was a valued and active member of the China Baptist Church. She was a beautiful alto as a choir member. In addition, Kim served on the Board of Trustees of the Albert Church Brown Memorial Library. She was also an animal lover for all creatures big and small.Kim will be remembered by her family and friends as the most generous and caring woman you could ever meet and the greatest wife and mother anyone could ask for.She is also survived by her mother; and a sister, Gail Warnok and her family from Enfield, Conn.Due to the current circumstances, there will be a service at a later date.An online guestbook may be signed, and memories shared at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.comArrangements are in the care of Lawry Brothers Funeral and Cremation Care, 107 Main St., Fairfield.

