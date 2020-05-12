WINTHROP – Lucien J. Luszczki, Sr. 86, of Winthrop, died Wednesday May 6, 2020 at MaineGeneral Medical Center in Augusta.He was born in Monmouth Jan. 10, 1934, the son of Joseph and Helen (Furman) Luszczki. He grew up in Monmouth and graduated from Monmouth Academy. He was drafted into the Army in 1953 and served two years, discharged as a Corporal. Lucien went to work in the textile industry, working for many years at Inmont in Winthrop, Carleton Woolen Mill and was working as a boiler inspector for the State of Maine at the time of his retirement.Lucien and Thelma celebrated the start of their retirement by vacationing in Hawaii with close friends. They then began traveling in their RV to Florida for many years, and became snowbirds visiting with family and friends in and around the Venice, Fla. area.Lucien was an avid outdoorsman in his younger years, and enjoyed bird hunting and fishing. In the winter months ice fishing was always a weekend event for the whole family, typically at Wilson Pond in North Monmouth. Wilson Pond was “the place” to be for weekend events and embraced many families from the Monmouth and surrounding towns. Over the years many memories were made on the ice at the Pond.Another pastime was the enjoyment of traveling to many of his grandchildren’s sporting events, which also followed through with the great grandchildren.Lucien was a member of the Alfred W. Maxwell American Legion Post 40, and was proud to have marched and carried the various unit flags in the North Monmouth and Monmouth Center Memorial Day services for many years.Lucien was predeceased by parents Joseph and Helen Luszczki; and brothers, Edward and Stanley Luszczki. Lucien is survived by his wife, Thelma; his children, Lucien Luszczki, Jr. and his wife Sandra of Mt. Vernon, Ed Luszczki and Linda Littlefield of Windsor, Carl Luszczki and his wife Marcia of Manchester, and Cindy Richardson of North Monmouth; his grandchildren, Mia Pollis, Amanda Arsenault, Matthew Richardson, Brian and Garrett Luszczki; and his great-grandchildren, Addison Pollis, Mason and Austin Arsenault, Hunter and Spencer Richardson, Brian Luszczki, Jr., Julia and Everett Luszczki.A graveside service will be held at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery when restrictions on gatherings are lifted.Arrangements are in the care of Roberts Funeral Home, 62 Bowdoin Street, Winthrop. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the funeral home website at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

