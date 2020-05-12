WINSLOW – Ronald “Ron” Wayne Christian, 38, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020 due to medical complications. He was born July 29, 1981 in Waterville, the son of Yvonne Christian and Ronald W. Safford. Ron graduated from Winslow High School.Ron had a care free out look on life and always willing to help a friend. Those who knew Ron got to hear some of his fabulous, unique stories, and inventions. Putting a smile on your face and some that made you go hmmmm….Ron was a great brother and friend to many. His big smile, big laugh, and outlook will be forever missed. He is survived by his sisters, Sharon Christian (who he had a special relationship with, that will be forever missed) and Rachael Washburn. A special thank you to Brian Leathers (like a brother) and Debby at the Act Team, for always being there, and for the many friends he considered family, thank you!A private ceremony will be held at a later date.

