Portland is proposing to temporarily close downtown streets and change outdoor permitting so restaurants, retail establishments and other small businesses mostly in the Old Port can use the extra space to safely reopen next month during the coronavirus pandemic.

The plan, which does not need state approval, would allow restaurants and businesses that sell retail merchandise to expand their dining room seating and retail sales into publicly and privately owned areas that are not typically used for such purposes. Those areas might include sidewalks, parking spaces, plazas, parks, as well as the six targeted streets: Cotton Street, Dana Street, Exchange Street, Milk Street, Middle Street and Wharf Street.

The streets are in the Old Port except for Middle Street in the East End.

City officials made the announcement Tuesday afternoon, just two days before the proposal will be considered by members of the Portland City Council’s Economic Development Committee. If the committee endorses the plan on Thursday, it will presented to the City Council for adoption on Monday night.

“We are all aware of the enormous pressure our small businesses are under,” said City Councilor Justin Costa, who serves as chair of the Economic Development Committee. “We hope that this plan will be of some help to our businesses that are seeking to do the right thing and serve customers in the safest way possible.”

By allowing the businesses to expand their dining and retail areas into open-air spaces, owners will be able to increase the number of customers they can serve provided they adhere to the 6-foot physical distancing requirements set forth by Gov. Janet Mills and her administration.

The city’s Permitting and Inspections Department will work with businesses on ways to safely expand their dining operations outside their physical structure as well as help businesses seeking new permits or outdoor dining permit renewals. All of the outdoor seating arrangement configurations must comply with the governor’s 6-foot distancing requirements.

Use of the designated streets by restaurants and retailers must end by 10 p.m., but the closures will remain in effect 24-hours a day, seven days a week from June 1 through Nov. 1. Through-traffic and parking on those streets will not be permitted at any time, with temporary access permitted only for delivery vehicles and residents before 11 a.m.

City officials maintain there are plenty of parking options in the Old Port and downtown district for those people who might live on a street that is closed. The city also said there are options for businesses not located on those streets. A restaurant can ask the city for permission to have outdoor dining on a sidewalk, they can ask for authorization to expand existing outdoor dining space or they can apply for a parklet – an authorization to convert an existing parking space for dining.

“We worked quickly across several departments to put together a proposal that would give our small business community a number of useful tools to assist them as they seek to reopen or expand their operations in accordance with the State’s guidance for a June 1 opening,” City Manager Jon Jennings said in a statement. “This is a pilot program with a number of temporary police changes that, if approved, we hope will help businesses as they seek to begin safely serving patrons again.”

