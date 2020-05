Winslow Elementary School 4 Year Old registration for the 2020-21 academic year is open to children who will be 4 years old on or before Oct. 15, according to a news release from Gisele Carey, school secretary.

To request registration materials, parents need to call the school at 872-1967. If there is no answer, please leave a message and someone will return your call.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: