Winslow Elementary School has announced that kindergarten screening for the 2020-21 academic year will be held in August.

Dates have yet to be determined, according to a news release from Gisele Carey, school secretary.

Those who have a child that will be 5 on or before Oct. 15, and have not yet notified the school are asked to call 872-1967.

If there is no answer, leave a message and someone will return your call.

