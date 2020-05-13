Starting Monday, June 8, Day Camp Tracy sessions will run weekly, Monday through Friday, at the camp at 302 McGrath Pond Road in Oakland. The sessions will continue through Friday, Aug. 14, according to a news release from the Alfond Youth & Community Center in Waterville.

All campers will be dropped off and picked up at the Camp Tracy Lodge because there will be no busses. Registration and payment for each upcoming week closes the Friday morning before. All of traditional camp programs of swimming, archery, arts and crafts, and more will be offered.

The staff is working hard to make the environment as clean and safe as possible and are following all CDC and health care recommendations.

All campers will have their temperatures taken and be health screened before being admitted to camp for the day.

To download a registration packet, visit camptracy.org/faqs.

For more information, contact Camp Tracy at 873-0684 or [email protected].

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: