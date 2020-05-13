Sharing the quiet dirt spur of South Fowles Lane, I am happy to call Chris Hamilton my neighbor. He is hardworking, curious, and successfully brings people together. Representing District 88 in the Maine House is a job I know he will do well.

When I first met Chris, he immediately asked: “What’s your story?” I probably looked flustered, so he furthered, “It’s your dime. What do you want me to know?” And he meant it. Over the years I’ve watched as he asks the same question to new acquaintances. Then he truly listens, with careful attention. Chris takes great pleasure in learning as much as he can about individuals, whether their opinions are similar or different from his.

Once he knows you a bit better, Chris will present you with frequent “scruples questions.” He is constantly weighing complex situations and gathering information from people in order to make the best decision. Collaboration and working across the aisle will be a natural extension of what Chris already does.

Chris will also put in the hours that it takes to get things done. One summer I watched him nearly singlehandedly side and roof his barn on weekends and late into the evenings. I’ll go away for a month and return to discover an addition on his cabin or a new compost shed. And then he’ll still have energy for a bike ride.

Life on South Fowles Lane is certainly fuller because of Chris’ energy and community-mindedness. His campfires and game nights bring people together — whoever picked up the phone, is visiting, or happens to wander by. Stories are swapped about the day’s work, ethical questions are pondered, and good food from the farm is enjoyed.

Lucy Atkins

Whitefield

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous