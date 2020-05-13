Hannah Harleen will perform at 8 p.m. Friday, May 15, at Portlandhouseofmusic.com.

The concert is part of the Portland House of Music Locked Down with [P]Home streaming series continues with a performance from local musician Hannah Harleen. Harleen’s a sensational vocalist and and will be streaming from her parents’ garage studio in South Portland.

You can expect to hear a few covers, including jazz standards and some Ariana Grande, but the show will feature mostly originals.

