Hannah Harleen Photo by Regan Kenny

Hannah Harleen will perform at 8 p.m. Friday, May 15, at Portlandhouseofmusic.com.

The concert is part of the Portland House of Music Locked Down with [P]Home streaming series continues with a performance from local musician Hannah Harleen. Harleen’s a sensational vocalist and and will be streaming from her parents’ garage studio in South Portland.

You can expect to hear a few covers, including jazz standards and some Ariana Grande, but the show will feature mostly originals.

filed under:
WhatsHappening

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles