Japanese Breakfast will perform at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 14, online at noonchorus.com/japanesebreakfast.

It’s not a Maine band, but Japanese Breakfast out of New York has come through Portland three times in the past few years, so clearly it has a following here. The band is the project of musician Michelle Zauner, and this show will feature tunes from a forthcoming album, along with special covers and the chance to purchase new merchandise designed specifically for the live stream.

Proceeds from the show will support Zauner’s crew, as the band is unable to tour. The most recent album from the experimental dream pop act is 2017’s “Soft Sounds from Another Planet.” It also released a stunning cover of the Tears for Fears song “Head Over Heels” last year.

Ticket will cost $15.

