FAIRFIELD — Lawrence High School has announced its top 10 scholars for the graduating class of 2020. The students are listed by rank, according to a news release from Principal Dan Bowers.

Lydia Townsend Photo courtesy of Lawrence High School

Lydia Townsend, valedictorian, is the daughter of Diane and Matthew Townsend, of Fairfield.

She plans to attend the University of Maine, Honors College, in the fall and plans to study biology with a concentration in pre-medicine.

Haley Hersey Photo by Chris Bolduc Photography

Haley Hersey, salutatorian, is the daughter of John and Elizabeth Hersey, of Fairfield.

She plans to attend the University of Southern Maine, Honors College, to major in biology.

Paul Southwick Photo courtesy of Lawrence High School

Paul Southwick is the son of Diane Southwick, of Albion, and the late Stephen Southwick.

He has enlisted with the Maine Army National Guard to train to become a Blackhawk mechanic and pilot.

Miranda Lambert Photo courtesy of Lawrence High School

Miranda Lambert is the daughter of Michelle and Michael Lambert, of Fairfield.

She plans to attend the University of Maine to major in chemical engineering.

Savannah Weston Photo by Melissa Walden Photography

Savannah Weston is the daughter of Angela and Jeffrey Weston, of Winthrop.

She plans to attend the United States Military Academy at West Point in the fall to study engineering.

Samuel Coro

Samuel Coro is the son of Meagan Dumont and Mark Coro, of Fairfield.

He plans to attend Drexel University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and major in virtual reality and immersive media.

Cassondra Wood Photo courtesy of Lawrence High School

Cassondra Marie Wood is the daughter of Michelle Wood and Dana Richardson, of Clinton.

She plans to attend attend the University of Maine to study in the animal and veterinary sciences program.

Jacob Patterson Photo courtesy of Lawrence High School

Jake Patterson is the son of Melissa and Josh Patterson, of Benton.

He plans to attend the University of Maine to major in biomedical engineering.

Abigail Fisher Photo courtesy of Lawrence High School

Abigail Fisher is the daughter of Vicki and Jamey Fisher, of Benton.

She plans to attend the University of Maine to major in civil engineering.

Abigail Towne Photo by Chris Bolduc Photography

Abigail Towne is the daughter of Monica and Robert Towne, of Fairfield.

She plans to attend the University of Maine at Farmington to study arts administration.

