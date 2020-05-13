FAIRFIELD — Lawrence High School has announced its top 10 scholars for the graduating class of 2020. The students are listed by rank, according to a news release from Principal Dan Bowers.

Lydia Townsend, valedictorian, is the daughter of Diane and Matthew Townsend, of Fairfield.

She plans to attend the University of Maine, Honors College, in the fall and plans to study biology with a concentration in pre-medicine.

Haley Hersey, salutatorian, is the daughter of John and Elizabeth Hersey, of Fairfield.

She plans to attend the University of Southern Maine, Honors College, to major in biology.

Paul Southwick is the son of Diane Southwick, of Albion, and the late Stephen Southwick.

He has enlisted with the Maine Army National Guard to train to become a Blackhawk mechanic and pilot.

Miranda Lambert is the daughter of Michelle and Michael Lambert, of Fairfield.

She plans to attend the University of Maine to major in chemical engineering.

Savannah Weston is the daughter of Angela and Jeffrey Weston, of Winthrop.

She plans to attend the United States Military Academy at West Point in the fall to study engineering.

Samuel Coro is the son of Meagan Dumont and Mark Coro, of Fairfield.

He plans to attend Drexel University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and major in virtual reality and immersive media.

Cassondra Marie Wood is the daughter of Michelle Wood and Dana Richardson, of Clinton.

She plans to attend attend the University of Maine to study in the animal and veterinary sciences program.

Jake Patterson is the son of Melissa and Josh Patterson, of Benton.

He plans to attend the University of Maine to major in biomedical engineering.

Abigail Fisher is the daughter of Vicki and Jamey Fisher, of Benton.

She plans to attend the University of Maine to major in civil engineering.

Abigail Towne is the daughter of Monica and Robert Towne, of Fairfield.

She plans to attend the University of Maine at Farmington to study arts administration.

