Lyle Divinsky Photo by Jess BernsteinLyle Divinsky will conduct a Fireside Facebook Live event at 7 p.m. Wednesdays at Facebook.com/lyledivinsky

The longtime Mainer and current Lake Tahoe, California, resident has been taking to Facebook live on Wednesday nights and has no intention on stopping until concerts can happen again.

The golden-voiced Divinsky will play his acoustic guitar, as well as piano, performing a selection of covers and originals, which will likely include tunes from his 2015 album “Uneven Floors.”

