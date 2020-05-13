The Midcoast Symphony Orchestra in Topsham, conducted by Rohan Smith, has canceled the remaining concert series of its 30th anniversary season in accordance with Gov. Janet Mills’ stay-at-home order. The concerts were scheduled for May 16 at the Gendron Franco Center in Lewiston and May 17 at the Orion Performing Arts Center in Topsham.

Piano soloist George Lopez is now scheduled to join the orchestra for an October performance of Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 4 as part of a concert celebrating the composer’s 250th birthday. The orchestra also has rescheduled its canceled performance of Mahler’s 5th Symphony for its concerts in May 2021.

The orchestra planned to hold its 30th anniversary fundraising raffle at its March concerts, but instead held a virtual raffle. Congratulations to

winner Nancy Struvem, of Falmouth. Struve won the paper collage “Grand Canyon,” created and donated by artist Jon Luomam of Alna. The art was used on posters for a concert in 2015 that included the Grand Canyon Suite by American composer Ferde Grofé.

The Midcoast Symphony is made up of volunteer musicians living in Maine.

String players who are interested in joining the orchestra can request an audition by contacting orchestra manager Ray Libby at [email protected] or 315-1712.

