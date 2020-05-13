During this difficult time, heroes are appearing everywhere. Donna and Jim, my Kennebec Journal carriers, are among their number!

Not only are they absolutely dependable regardless of the weather, they are also thoughtful and generous. They delivered fruit baskets, which included treats with the lovely fruit, to their clients here at Granite Hill.

They know that older folks have a harder time getting out to shop, but even better than the contents was their caring and the connection with the outside world.

Jane Paxton

Hallowell

