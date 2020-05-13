WALES — Oak Hill High School has announced its class of 2020 graduates, according to a news release from the high school.
Emily Cheryl Ahlberg, Justin Lee Aldridge, Bryce Paul Allaire, Natalya Marie Armstrong, Lynn Braden Bangs IV, Kyle William Barter, Deanna Jean Bauer, Hailey Marie Bean, Beryl Isaiah Bell, Angel Jane Benner, Katelyn Michelle Blais and Kathryn McKenzie Blais.
Also, Ausborn Lee Boston, Autumn Marie Brown, Meaddoe Linnea Brown, Montana Michael Scott Burgess, Autumn Jean Byras, Jonathan William Chase, Jacob Ryan Clark, Daisy Rae Cole and Olivia Paige Cummings.
Also, Alexander James Deditch, Zachery Nicholas Derosier, Desirae Ann Dumais, Anthony James Dyer, Seth Michael Dyer, Macie Ann Fletcher, Sierra Dawn Flowers, Bryanna Marie Foster and Joseph Tyler Fuller.
Also, Sierra Kaylee Gaboury, Domanick Joshua Gilman, Riley Joseph Goucher, Anthony Shawn Green, Mykayla Diane Greenleaf, Josie Rae Hackett , Kirstin Rae Hahn, Abigail Jordan Haines, Maxwell Clifton Hall, Maya Elizabeth Ham and Caitlyn Rose Hamilton.
Also, Jasmine Marie Harris, Ripley Joseph Hart, Destiny Marie Harvey, Jacob Michael Henderson, Sierra Lynne Henderson, Max Delmar Hill, Dylan Michael Hinds, Tabitha May Hustus, Morgan Alexis Inman, Cameron Julian Junkins and Ezra Joseph Juray.
Also, Tessa Lynn Kokiel, Matthew David Kronstrand, Megan Elizabeth L’Heureux, Madison Bayleigh Lavoie-Madore, Caleb Stanton Leighton, Colby Floyd Leighton, Colby Lee Levesque, Nick Linkel, Evan Lewis Lovering and Samuel Nikolas Lupien.
Also, Nathan Ryan Marcotte, Virginia Maude McGillis, Quintin Charles McKay, Isabelle Marie Michaud, Isiah Neville Morgan, Ethan Atlee Mousseau, Jamie Nicole Nemeth, Julia Monique Noel and Kacie Alexandra Ouellette.
Also, Gavin Christopher Pellegrini, Connor Adam Pickett, Chloe Rose Pinard, Emily Ann Plourde, Chase Raymond Poirier, Emily Rose Redmun, Ian Cooper Reed, Brianna Mae Ridley, Mason James Rivet, Liam Patrick Rodrigue, Emmakate Rossignol and Magdolyn Elizabeth Ryder.
Also, Aidan Matthew Shannon, Garret William Skehan, Nico Soucy, Hunter Jacob Spencer, Kyle Daniel Stilkey, Angela Emily Strout, Levi Brian Sturtevant, Tyrell Deandre Teague, Gage David Lewis Thompson and Marcel Joeseph Trepanier.
Also, Caleb Matthew Valliere, Isaiah Michael Veilleux, Hudson Charles Vinal, Kayla Christine Walker, Cole Brian Whitten, Grace Irene Woodard, Peyton Rosemarie Wright and Tanner James Wright.
