It boils down to an endless series of tap-in putts.

They are quick. They don’t require a lot of thought. They feel good. And their success rate hovers around 99.9 percent.

Top Ten sports movies 10. The Wrestler 9. Slap Shot 8. Seabiscuit 7. Caddyshack 6. Coming May 21

That’s the beauty of “Caddyshack,” the 1980 cult film featuring as good a comedic cast as has ever been assembled, and certainly the best cast of comedy all-stars ever to grace a sports movie. It is 98 minutes of quick hits, one-liners and sight gags that never lulls and sits in stark contrast to the deadly serious and mystical worlds of both professional tournament golf and the long line of films made about the game.

If you’ve ever played even a single round of golf in your life, you’ve certainly heard any of the following — probably more than one of them — while out on the course:

“It’s in the hole!”

“Be the ball.”

“Nanana naa… Nanana naa…”

“Thank you very little.”

“I’d keep playing. I don’t think the heavy stuff’s gonna come down for a while.”

“You’ll get nothing and like it.”

“Cinderella story.”

The genesis of each and every one of those, of course, is “Caddyshack.”

And they don’t even begin to scratch the surface of the jokes in the movie, which come in all genres.

There’s the dry wit in the perfectly executed exchange between Ty Webb (played by Chevy Chase) and Carl Spackler (Bill Murray), over a late-night golf shot gone awry and landing in Spackler’s “living room.”

There’s the frenetic and unyielding slapstick of Rodney Dangerfield’s Al Czervik, whipping you in the face with one-liner after one-liner, from “now I know why tigers eat their young” after setting his eyes on Spaulding Smails to him cracking on the fashion choice of a fedora before realizing Judge Smails is standing right next to him wearing the very same hat: “Uh… It looks good on you, though!”

There are more sight gags than lies told at the 19th hole, with synchronized swimmer caddies, a candy bar floating in a pool to spark a wild outbreak of panic, and Czervik’s oversized EVERYTHING — from golf bag to lake boat. There’s Judge Smails’ ostentatious (and ridiculous) outfits and the undersized caddy trying to make the loop carrying a bag three times larger than he is.

“Caddyshack” is relentless in its ability to deliver one punchline after another.

There are long plays, too, the carefully crafted second-shot of a 3-wood off the fairway of a long par-5, like the way Webb courts a beautiful woman or the bishop struck by lightning after finishing off the golf round of a lifetime in the midst of a driving rainstorm. Perhaps the most memorable running joke of all — one originally intended by the filmmakers to be nothing more than a quick cameo — is Spackler’s days-long pursuit of a gopher tearing Bushwood Country Club’s golf course apart tunnel by tunnel.

The best part of all the laughs is how the jokes hold up, even 40 years later, which is remarkable. Compare it to some of the cringe-worthy gags in the 1977 hockey movie “Slap Shot” when seen today, and there’s rarely a goof that doesn’t illicit a chuckle in “Caddyshack.”

Make no mistake: Caddyshack isn’t a great film.

The plot isn’t just weak; it’s nearly non-existent. It’s very loosely about caddy Danny Noonan and his fears about the post-high school stage of blossoming adulthood. But it’s also about Czervik busting the illusions of the wealthy upperclass, and it’s also about Judge Smails watching the insular world he cherishes change so suddenly around him.

Throw in a new-age golf guru in Webb, the memorable assistant greenskeeper Spackler and the caddy culture that simultaneously inherits the green and white walls of the country club, and you’ve got a film that juggles too many plot points — some of which never really resolve — and the maddening manner in which a tied match somehow leaves me wondering why Noonan’s “win” is celebrated.

Any issues with the storytelling aside, “Caddyshack” is a work of art.

It’s as if “Saturday Night Live” put together a greatest hits collection on Netflix, only in this case it’s an episode devoted directly to lovers of both sports and sports movies. During this pandemic, we could all use a good laugh — and “Caddyshack” will deliver a lot more than just the one.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: