University of Maine Cooperative Extension is offering guidelines for community gardens during the COVID-19 outbreak based on CDC recommendations, according to a news release from Lynne Holland, UMaine Extension in Orono.

Community Garden Guidelines in the Time of Social Distancing includes recommendations for at-risk individuals, how to support social distancing, manage the numbers of gardeners, and suggested changes for garden operations and routine maintenance during the growing season.

Resources include UMaine Extension publications and videos, guidance from gardening blogs, and specific recommendations from the CDC.

For more information, call 581-3188, 800-287-0274 in Maine or email [email protected].

