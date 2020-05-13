A tournament staff member wearing a face mask sprays disinfectant as a precaution against the new coronavirus before media day for the 42nd KLPGA Championship at the Lakewood Country Club in Yangju, South Korea on Wednesday. The KLPGA Championship opens on Thursday without fans on the course. Im Byung-shik/Yonhap via AP

 

SEOUL, South Korea — The South Korean women’s golf tour is starting up again with the KLPGA Championship opening on Thursday, an event that will be played without fans on the course.

South Korean golfer Park Sung-hyun, right, and Choi Hye-jin, left, pose for photographers during a media day for the 42nd KLPGA Championship on Wednesday. Im Byung-shik/Yonhap via AP

Women’s golf in South Korea joins Korea’s professional baseball and soccer leagues, which have already restarted in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The priority is the safety of the players, tournament officials and golf fans and (the event) will be broadcast,” organizers said in a statement.

The tournament at the Lakewood Country Club located east of the capital Seoul was originally schedule for April 30 through May 3.

Organizers said social distancing will be practiced by players and tournament officials. Players will also have hand sanitizers available. It was not clear if players would take coronavirus tests.

The 150-player field is topped by Park Sung-hyun, Kim Sei-young and defending champion Choi Hye-jin.

South Korea’s Yonhap news agency reported that Ko Jin-young and Park Sung-hyun, who are No. 1 and No. 3 in the women’s world golf rankings, will play an exhibition skins match near Incheon International Airport on May 24, with the players donating their winnings to charities of their choice.

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles