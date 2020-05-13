The Chocolate Church Arts Center will present musician and actor Zac Stearn at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 15, via Facebook.

Stearn, who also is artistic director of the Schoolhouse Arts Center in Standish, is no stranger to the Chocolate Church Art Center. Most recently, he performed as the lovable but grumpy elf, Crumpet, in the CCAC’s production of “Santaland Diaries “in December 2019. For his live stream show, however, Stearn will display his musical chops as a piano player and singer, and will share songs from his soon to be released all-original album. This material is filled with toe-tapping rhythms and features lyrics by his musical partner, Neil Ruecker.

Tickets are not necessary for the Live from Home concerts. Audience members may simply go to the Chocolate Church Arts Center’s Facebook page at the time of the show, and they will be directed on how to watch. The Chocolate Church Arts Center will continue to announce upcoming Live from Home performers in the next few weeks.

Audience members will be encouraged to donate to help the organization recover lost revenue due to postponed shows, and to support the performers, many of whom are also facing canceled shows and loss of income. All donations will be split evenly between the Chocolate Church Arts Center and the performing artist.

