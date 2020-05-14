If ever there was a time for leadership, that time is now. We need leaders in the Maine Senate who will listen well, understand the issues, and work collaboratively to take action. Proven by her record, Shenna Bellows is a leader.
As a concerned teacher, I invited Shenna to visit our school district and see firsthand some of the challenges facing educators in rural Maine. Not only did she make time in her busy schedule, she stayed for hours, talking with principals, teachers and students. She observed kindergartners, talked with fifth-graders and listened to high school AP students. She spent time with the superintendent, curriculum director and food service director. She asked thoughtful questions.
Among the most recent of Shenna’s bills to clear committee are a bill to increase tax fairness for retired state employees and teachers, a bill to increase home care reimbursement rates for Maine seniors with disabilities, and a bill to safeguard taxpayer dollars by ensuring that privatization of services is in the public’s best interest. Shenna has a knack for getting to the heart of issues, and proposing or supporting bills that will make Maine a better place for its residents.
Recently Shenna and former Republican state Sen. Roger Katz wrote an op-ed about the need to protect the integrity of Maine’s upcoming elections (“Let’s make sure every eligible voter gets a vote,” April 27). This bipartisan pair laid out a plan to protect the health of poll workers as well as citizens’ rights to vote by absentee ballot. Shenna’s record of reaching across the aisle ensures that politics won’t come before Maine people.
Shenna has served District 14 well since 2016. Let’s vote to keep her working for Maine.
Barbara Bourgoine
Readfield
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Maine Authors
BUSHNELL ON BOOKS: ‘Murder at the PTA’ and ‘Wild Critters of Maine’
-
Letters to the Editor
Attacks on Gideon show she’s a threat
-
Letters to the Editor
Governor, cabinet have shown leadership
-
Letters to the Editor
Thank nurses, doctors with loan forgiveness
-
Letters to the Editor
Bellows shows how to be a leader
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.