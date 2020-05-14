If ever there was a time for leadership, that time is now. We need leaders in the Maine Senate who will listen well, understand the issues, and work collaboratively to take action. Proven by her record, Shenna Bellows is a leader.

As a concerned teacher, I invited Shenna to visit our school district and see firsthand some of the challenges facing educators in rural Maine. Not only did she make time in her busy schedule, she stayed for hours, talking with principals, teachers and students. She observed kindergartners, talked with fifth-graders and listened to high school AP students. She spent time with the superintendent, curriculum director and food service director. She asked thoughtful questions.

Among the most recent of Shenna’s bills to clear committee are a bill to increase tax fairness for retired state employees and teachers, a bill to increase home care reimbursement rates for Maine seniors with disabilities, and a bill to safeguard taxpayer dollars by ensuring that privatization of services is in the public’s best interest. Shenna has a knack for getting to the heart of issues, and proposing or supporting bills that will make Maine a better place for its residents.

Recently Shenna and former Republican state Sen. Roger Katz wrote an op-ed about the need to protect the integrity of Maine’s upcoming elections (“Let’s make sure every eligible voter gets a vote,” April 27). This bipartisan pair laid out a plan to protect the health of poll workers as well as citizens’ rights to vote by absentee ballot. Shenna’s record of reaching across the aisle ensures that politics won’t come before Maine people.

Shenna has served District 14 well since 2016. Let’s vote to keep her working for Maine.

Barbara Bourgoine

Readfield

