CHINA — A China man was arrested Monday and charged with possessing sexually explicit material of someone younger than 12 years old.

Jeffery George, 38, was arrested at his Dirigo Road home and taken to the Kennebec County Jail. He is scheduled to appear in court on July 20.

A release from Steve McCausland, state Department of Public Safety spokesperson, said George’s electronic devices were analyzed after they were seized in March by investigators. George also is a lifetime registrant on Maine’s sex offender list.

The State Police Computer Crimes Unit worked with Homeland Security to make the arrest, according to McCausland’s release.

A Wiscasset man was arrested on the same charges Wednesday.

Casey Leavitt, 28, was arrested at his home and taken to the Two Bridges Jail. Investigators reportedly found over a hundred images of young children on his cell phone, which were seized in March. According to a release, the cases are unrelated.

Leavitt is also scheduled to appear in court in July.

