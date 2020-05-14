The Center for Maine Contemporary Art in Rockland has announced the list of artists to be included in its statewide 2020 Biennial Exhibition, which will open at CMCA in October and remain on view through February 2021, according to a news release from Justine Kablack at the center.

This year’s edition of the Biennial is sponsored by The VIA Agency of Portland, and features the work of 34 artists from 17 Maine communities. The selected artists were chosen from a pool of more than 500 individual submissions by jurors Nina Johnson-Milewski, owner, founder, and director of Nina Johnson Gallery, Miami, Florida; and Kate McNamara, an independent curator and educator based in Providence, Rhode IslandI.

This year marks the 22nd edition of the CMCA Biennial Exhibition, which typically takes place in the fall of even numbered years. Dating back to 1978, it is the longest running open juried exhibition in the state.

Artists included in the 2020 CMCA Biennial Exhibition include: Jeffrey Ackerman, of Morrill; Henry Austin, of Portland; Susan Beallor-Snyder, of Southwest Harbor, and New York, New York; Fanny Brodar, of Kennebunkport; and Anne Buckwalter, of Portland, and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Also, Penn Chan, of Portland; Ben DeHaan, of Portland; Brian Doody, of Portland; Jenny McGee Dougherty, of South Portland; Norajean Ferris, of Portland; Donna Festa, of Bangor; Sam Finkelstein, of Rockland; and Kevin Ford, of Portland, and Norwalk, Connecticut.

Also, Elyse Noelani Grams, of Portland; Meg Hahn, of Portland; Breehan James, of Scarborough; Gregory Jamie, of Portland; Tom Jessen, of Temple; Baxter Koziol, of Portland; Mandy Lamb, of Norridgewock; and Phil Lonergan, of Portland, and Campton, New Hampshire.

Also, Hector Nevarez Magaña, of Portland; Ashley Normal, of York, and Nashua, New Hampshire; Isabelle Maschal O’Donnell, of Portland; Elijah Ober, of South Portland; and Aaron Rosenblum, of Northport, and Louisville, Kentucky.

Also, Nicholas J. Sevigney, of Wells, and Holderness, New Hampshire; Susan L. Smith, of Dover-Foxcroft; Maia Snow, of Portland, and Austin, Texas; Benjamin Spalding, of Portland; Richard Van Buren, of Perry; and Jimmy Viera, of Portland.

Also, Susan B. Webster, of Deer Isle; and Erin Woodbrey, of Sebago Lake, and Orleans, Massachusetts.

For more information, visit cmcanow.org.

