Emera Maine, an electric power utility based in Bangor and Presque Isle that serves 160,000 electric customers across eastern and northern Maine, has changed its name to Versant Power, the company said Thursday.

Enmax Corp., a western Canadian utility company, completed its purchase of Emera in March, following a negotiated settlement that’s expected to save Maine ratepayers more than $30 million.

Over the coming months, the name and logo on Emera bills, its website and email addresses will be changed to Versant Power, the company said.

“Versant Power is our new name, and it speaks to what we know, how we work and who we serve,” said Mike Herrin, the company’s president and chief operating officer, in a news release. “Our new name signals that we are well-versed in northern and eastern Maine’s electricity delivery system, versatile in how we work by adapting and improving the ways we deliver power, and conversant with our customers in responding to their electricity needs.”

Customers can still pay bills and connect with the company’s customer service team as they do now, the company said. Both the billing address and phone number will remain the same, it said.

