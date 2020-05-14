Lillian Hoyt and Summer Pacheco have been named valedictorian and salutatorian, respectively, for the class of 2020 at Forest Hills Consolidated School in Jackman/Moose River, according to a news release from Principal Thad Lacasse.

Hoyt, daughter of Peter and Melissa Hoyt, of Jackman, earned the honor of valedictorian by maintaining the highest grade point average. She plans to attend Southern Maine Community College to study nursing.

Hoyt is a member of the National Honor Society and participated in Yoga club, was a member of the Math Team, and managed both cross country and basketball. Outside of school, she volunteers her time at the Jackman Nursery School as an assistant teacher.

Pacheco, daughter of Steve and Melissa Pacheco, of Jackman, earned the honor of salutatorian by having the second-highest grade point average. She plans to attend York County Community College to study graphic design.

Pacheco volunteered numerous hours in the Hazel Hughey Clancy Memorial Library at Forest Hills school and works part-time in the community.

Mary-Lee Brown, daughter of Clifton Brown, of Moose River, and Christy Brown, of Jackman, earned the spot of honor essayist through her high grade point average. She plans to attend Central Maine Community College to pursue a degree in liberal arts.

Brown was active in the Yoga club, Movie club, and was a member of the Math Team. In addition to her club involvement, she participated in basketball, softball, cross country, and was a cheerleader. Outside of school, she spends time volunteering at the Northland Living Center, a long-term care facility in the area.

Hunter Cuddy, son of Ed and Michele Cuddy, of Jackman, is the class historian who maintained a high grade point average. In addition to being class historian, he also received the Maine Principal’s Association Principal’s Award for his academic achievements and community service. Cuddy plans to attend Central Maine Community College studying criminal justice.

He is a member of the National Honor Society and was a member of the Math Team and Student Council. In addition to his club participation, he was a student athlete participating in basketball, baseball, golf, and cross country. Cuddy was an East-West all-star, McDonald’s all-star, and a member of the 2019 and 2020 State Championship Basketball teams. Outside of school, he has been active in Scouting, earning the rank of Eagle Scout.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: