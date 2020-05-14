I’m writing to express my profound appreciation for the leadership of Gov. Janet Mills during this dangerous and quickly evolving pandemic. We listen daily to briefings from the governor, Dr. Nirav Shah and other relevant department commissioners, and are consistently impressed by the thoughtfulness and capability on display.
Maine is fortunate that Mills chose experienced, intelligent professionals to fill these important positions. Their jobs are made much harder by the president’s abdication of responsibility for the well-being of all of the citizens of this country. Maine officials have all made difficult decisions based on the soundest data available and in best interests of the largest number of Mainers possible.
We’re frightened for our physical and material well-being. Here in Maine, we have so far been spared the worst of this illness, in large part because of our willingness to make the sacrifices necessary to keep each other as safe as possible. I am a farmer and small-business owner. While I’m worried about the long-term financial consequences of the pandemic, I recognize that solid economics will mean little if large numbers of Mainers succumb to COVID-19. Maine has the oldest population in the U.S. We have high rates of diabetes, obesity, asthma and hypertension. We have the highest. This leaves us at particularly high risk from this disease. A lot of us don’t have much of a financial safety net. All of these facts complicate the decisions our leaders must make.
I want to thank them for making difficult decisions, balancing often contradictory needs. I look forward to the day when I can shake my neighbor’s hand and hug my friends. I fear we will have to find other ways to show our caring and support to each other for quite some time before that is possible.
Kim Patnode
South China
