ELLSWORTH – Beverley was born Dec. 3, 1944, in Pearl River, N.Y., the daughter of Thomas J. Linek and Beverley (Best) Linek. Beverley A. Linek, 75, died unexpectedly May 2, 2020, at Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor.Beverley graduated from Nyack High School, Nyack, N.Y., class of 1962. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Education, from Bradley University, Peoria, Ill., class of 1968. Beverley was a devout Catholic, a dedicated teacher and devoted mother and grandmother. She had three beautiful children and two grandchildren whom she supported in all of their endeavors in life. Beverley is survived by her three children, her daughter, Rebecca A. Goff and her husband Ken Boykin of Winslow, her son, Brian J. Goff of Belfast; her daughter, Robyn S. Goff and her two daughters, Soren Hopkins-Goff and Abigale Richardson Goff; her two siblings, her sister, Eileen Bernadette Moran of Boston, and her brother, Timothy Moran of Delmar, N.Y.Funeral information can be found and condolences may be expressed at http://www.jordanfernald.com.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous