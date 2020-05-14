ANSON – Gerald D. “Skip” Daggett, 68, of Anson passed away May 9, 2020 at his home. He was born Dec. 1, 1951 in Skowhegan, the son of the late Gerald and Marsha (Cowan) Daggett. Skip was a graduate of Madison High School and attended Loretta Hights college for two years in Denver. He worked for USPS as a carrier in Madison for 31 years. Skip was a certified Master Maine guide and a member of Trout Unlimited. He enjoyed hunting but fly fishing was his passion. He fished many rivers and lakes in Maine and in various places in the country. For a few years he taught fly tying for Madison Adult Education. Throughout Skip’s life he enjoyed the companionship of his hunting dogs, Honey, Frank, Rusty and Laddy.Skip will be greatly missed by his two sisters, Paula Rae and Karla Antell, brother, Howard Daggett; nephews, Niall Campbell, Christopher Daggett, Trayton Daggett and Micah Seneca, nieces, Gretchen Rae, Megan Seneca and Sonya Daggett; a grandnephew, Atlas Seneca, a grandniece, Camden Campbell; and a special friend, Sharon Benner.The Daggett family would like to thank Dr. Kim and the oncology staff at the Redington-Fairview General Hospital, Dr. Dohner and Gina from the Maine Health Palliative team, Androscoggin Home Health and Hospice for their compassionate care throughout his illness.A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan and Scott’s Cremation and Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan ME 04976. In Skip’s memory, friends may donate to a food pantry of their choice.

