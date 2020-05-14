AUGUSTA – Jeanne Anita Haskell, 86, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 11, 2020 at MaineGeneral Rehabilitation and Nursing Care at Gray Birch.She was born in Augusta on July 16, 1933, the daughter of Herman and Marie (Duffy) Haskell.Jeanne graduated from Cony High School in 1952. She had worked at Central Maine Power Co. for 39 years, Farrington’s in South China for two years and Maine Independent Living Services for five years.Jeanne enjoyed swimming, watching baseball (Yankees), roller skating, shopping and going out to eat. She also loved singing in the choir at St. Matthew’s in Hallowell and St. Barnabas in Augusta, where she also served on the altar guild. Jeanne enjoyed her friends at the Margaret Chase Smith House, and her close friend Trisha True. She also adored her cat, Co-Co baby, but above all, Jeanne loved her family the best.She was predeceased by her parents; two brothers, Stephen W. Haskell and Gerald Haskell; a nephew, Chris Haskell; and a cousin, Judy Gagnon.She is survived by two brothers, Brian Haskell and his wife Dawn of Vassalboro and Timothy Haskell and his wife Peggy of Augusta, a sister, Gail Taylor of San Diego, Calif.; nephews, Chad and Kainen Haskell of Sidney, Stevie Moore and Caleb Bechard of Augusta, nieces, Stacy, Nevaeh and Stephanie Haskell of Augusta, Alexis Haskell of Vassalboro, Shelly, Hannah and Sarah Howard of Arizona, Tiffiney Bunch of Wisconsin and Emma Haskell of Sidney.Graveside services will be held in Mount Hope Cemetery, Augusta at the convenience of the family.Arrangements are in the care of Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, One Church St., Augusta where condolences to the family nay be shared on the obituary page of the website at http://www.Familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.

