SKOWHEGAN – Marjorie V. (Vaughan) Saporita, 92, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020 at Redington Memorial Home in Skowhegan after a period of declining health. She was born May 8, 1928 in Fort Fairfield, the daughter of Norval and Florence (Harris) Vaughan.She skipped the fourth grade and graduated from MCI in 1945. She was a member of the National Honor Society and Salutatorian of her class.She married Nicholas Saporita in 1955 in Waterville. When her sons were both in school, Marjorie returned to school as well. One of her proudest moments was earning her degree from Colby College at the age of 43.Marj started her 27-year teaching career at Waterville High School, then Lawrence High School followed by 16 wonderful years at Winslow High School. She developed many long-lasting relationships with her colleagues. After retirement, Marj became a snow bird and wintered in Florida where she watched her grandchildren grow and she helped them flourish. She enjoyed golf and the warm weather.During the summer months, she was active in her Meadow View Estates neighborhood in Winslow. Every summer Marj helped run the Vassalboro Food Pantry with her dear friend Elaine Boutin. Marj loved travel, music, theater, good food, and the Boston Red Sox. She taught many kids how to play baseball. Trips to the coast every summer were a must.She is survived by her sons, Mark Seporita and wife Susan of Merrimac, N.H., and Jonathan Saporita of Oakland; former daughter-in-law, Brenda Parada of Jacksonville Fla.; her amazing grandchildren, Anita Stiltner and husband Daniel of Jacksonville, Fla., Alexander Saporita and wife Jamie of Findlay Ohio; four great-grandchildren, Simon, Elena and Elias Stiltner and MaKenzie Saporita; nieces, Sally Brann and Marian Peaslee and nephew, Norval Vaughan III.She was predeceased by her husband, Nicholas P. Saporita; parents, Norval and Florence Vaughan; brothers, Gilbert, Norval and Lawrence; nephew, Larry; sisters-in-law, June and Dorothy.The family would like to thank the Redington Memorial Home for the wonderful care Mom received the last two years and nine months. The care she received the last few days was amazing. Also, many thanks to Verna Goodwin for being such a special friend.Due to the Coronavirus, a graveside service will be held at a later date. Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan and Scott’s Cremation and Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976. In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Marjorie’s memory to theVassalboro Food PantryC/O Cindy Fenland179 Bog RoadVassalboro, ME 04989

