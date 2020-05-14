WINTHROP – Robert “Greg” Winchell of Winthrop, went home to be with his Lord and Savior May 12, 2020, after a recent diagnosis of cancer. He was 72.He is survived by his wife of nearly 35 years, Wynne Winchell; as well as four siblings, Charlotte (and Kai) Johansen of Palo Alto, Calif., Diane Winchell of Orr’s Island, Margo (and Marc) Villa of Martha’s Vineyard, Mass.; and Thomas Winchell of Martha’s Vineyard, Mass. He was blessed with many nieces and nephews.Greg was born in Bingham in 1948, spending his summers on Orr’s Island which has been a Winchell family tradition for five generations. He was an avid sailor as was the Winchell tradition. His love of the sea prompted him to enlist in the Coast Guard, where he served for two years.Greg moved to Boston, where he attended North Shore Community College, earning an associate’s degree in electronics. This period of his life was marked by two important realizations: First, that he had an aptitude and love for math, and secondly, that Christ was now the center of his life. Greg graduated from Keene State College, Keene, N.H., in 1994, but returned to his beloved Maine. In his later years, he worked at the Augusta Target store, but he continued sharing his affinity for math in a teaching role. He first taught at Hall-Dale Alternative School, but also worked with adult rducation programs in Gardiner and Augusta. Greg’s deep faith continued, and he used his sense of humor in his ministry, sharing the many adventures of his colorful life. The family would like to express its gratitude to the nurses on third west and the second floor of Maine General Hospital as well as MaineGeneral Hospice for the wonderful care afforded Greg, especially in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.A celebration of life will be held when restrictions have been lifted. Arrangements are in the care of Roberts Funeral Home, 62 Bowdoin Street, Winthrop. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the funeral home website at http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com In lieu of flowers,memorials may be sent toAugusta Adult Education33 Union Street – #2Augusta, ME 04330 where a math scholarship is being established.

