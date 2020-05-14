SKOWHEGAN – Theresa T. Walker, 90, of Skowhegan, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Cedar Ridge Living Center in Skowhegan. She was born on Jan. 2, 1930 in Waterville, a daughter of Ovide and Lena (Jenesse) Talbot. She was educated at Saint Frances De Sales in Waterville. In her early teens she worked for Hathaway and the Diamond Match Company. She worked long 12 to 14 hour days which was normal for the teenager in the area she grew up in. She married Arthur Walker on Aug 2, 1952 and set up residence in Skowhegan for 53 years, where she worked as a cashier for 37 years for A and P, IGA and Shop and Save . She was a member of Notre Dame DeLordes Church in Skowhegan for 48 years and served as a Eucharistic minister for nine years. She belonged to the Daughters of Isabella for over 50 years.She is survived by her two sons, Michael Walker of Skowhegan and Kevin Walker of Madison and spouse Laurie Walker; granddaughter, Asia Walker of Madison, three grandsons, Trever Walker of Maryville Tenn. and spouse Robin Walker, Timothy Walker of Bangor, Matthew Walker of Skowhegan and spouse Becky; great-grandchildren Bentley, Lucien and Taran Walker; cousin Douglas Mathieu and spouse Aurelie of Carrabassett Valley and Pat and Daryl Caswell of Madison. A funeral Mass and graveside will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Giberson Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Madison and Bingham. To leave a condolence for the family, share a memory, view the online obituary and to share service and obituary information on social media please visit our website at http://www.gibersonfuneralhome.com

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous