BREWER – Wilma “Pam” Craig Savage passed away peacefully at Woodlands Senior Living and Memory Care facility in Brewer on May 6, 2020. She had just had her 95th birthday the previous month. Pam was born in E-Plantation, in 1925. Her family moved to Brewer when she was 10 years old. She graduated from Brewer High School and worked in Hartford, Conn. for a short while before moving back to the Bangor area. She married John Craig in 1956, they lived happily in Brewer for many years, raising a son, John Craig Jr. Pam was manager of Stevens Studio, a yearbook photo company for many years. Pam and John moved to Bingham in the early 1980s. Pam married Earl Savage in 1986 and enjoyed many happy years of marriage.She was predeceased by John Craig Sr. in 1985 and Earl Savage in 2008. She is survived by her stepson, John Craig Jr. and his partner, Bob Hirshberg of Glenburn as well as Larry Savage and his wife Linda of Harpswell; nephew, Dana Robinson of Pleasant Ridge, nieces, Sherry Ryan of Bancroft, Joanie Boyington of Green, Melody Leary of Fairfield; and a special friend, Orlean Beane of Bingham. Pam always had a project underway, and a friendly smile. She was a wonderful mother and wife. A burial will be on May 14, at Bingham Village Cemetery. Due to Covid19 restrictions, there will be a memorial scheduled at a later date. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Giberson Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Madison and Bingham. To leave a condolence for the family, share a memory, view the online obituary and to share service and obituary information on social media please visit our website at http://www.gibersonfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers,donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America.

