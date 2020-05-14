BOSTON – As the spread of COVID-19 continues to strain nonprofit organizations across New England, the Red Sox Foundation will not waver from providing the sixth annual IMPACT Awards presented by the Ruderman Family Foundation.

The awards provide Red Sox fans with the opportunity to nominate their favorite local nonprofit organization for the chance to win one of several grants totaling $75,000 distributed through the Red Sox Foundation. Given the widespread impact of COVID-19, the IMPACT Awards will be available to nonprofits in all six New England states in 2020 to ensure as much support and funding to organizations in need during this crisis, according to a news release from the Red Sox Foundation.

Additionally, given the pandemic’s vast effect on mental health, the IMPACT Awards will this year focus on organizations whose mission includes raising awareness and improving the mental health outcomes of individuals in their community.

Fans can nominate a nonprofit in the mental health space. The nomination period is open through Sunday, May 31. Finalists will be announced on Tuesday, June 9, at which time the public voting period will begin. Voting ends Monday, June 22.

Through the generosity of the Ruderman Family Foundation, the IMPACT Awards will provide 12 nonprofits with either a first place $10,000 grant, or a second place $2,500 grant. Eligible organizations with the most online votes from fans will be the designated winners. There will be two nonprofits selected from each New England state. To be eligible, charities must be nonprofits in good standing whose work is focused on improving the outcomes for those in their community through mental health services and/or awareness.

Voting for the 2020 IMPACT Awards presented by the Ruderman Family Foundation takes place online at redsox.com/IMPACT.

