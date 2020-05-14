The Parents Association at St. Michael School in Augusta offered its support and gratitude during National Teacher Appreciation Week by posting “A Superhero Teacher Lives Here! St. Michael School” signs in the yards of its teachers during the week.

The teachers included Loralie Dumont, Carrie Maguire, Jennifer McGuire, Danielle Pickrell, Amanda Turcotte, Rocio Carey, Kathy Boucher, Lauren Swindells, Jennifer Hoffman, Kevin Hachey, Thorsten Zimmerman, Chris Lindsey, Sharon Murray, Christine Michaud and Becky Duquette.

Last week, Bishop Deeley tweeted: "During National Teacher Appreciation Week, I wish to offer my sincere gratitude for the dedication of our teachers and all those who support their important work, particularly in this time of distance learning. When I speak of education, I am fond of pointing out that its Latin origins imply a 'leading out from one place to another.' Teachers have a great responsibility to lead our young people from a state of unknowing to a deepened appreciation of the world and their place in it. Teachers impart information but, far more importantly, they form minds and inspire hope, creating a love for learning in students and fond memories that last a lifetime. We entrust the good work of teachers to Jesus, our Divine Teacher. May their contributions open students to the beauty of God's creation, their connection with it, and their connection with one another."

