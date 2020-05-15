Cedar Ridge Center in Skowhegan on Friday reported that tests taken to determine if staff and patients have COVID-19 produced negative results.

“All staff and all residents were tested and all came back negative,” Cedar Ridge spokeswoman Lori Mayer said in an email Friday afternoon.

A patient who initially tested positive for COVID-19 a few days ago was tested a second and third time and both test results were negative, according to Mayer.

Mayer also reported that Norovirus, which had occurred at Cedar Ridge is “now gone too.”

Norovirus is a contagious virus that causes nausea and diarrhea and can include symptoms that closely mimic the early stages of COVID-19.

A Genesis HealthCare facility located at 23 Cedar Ridge Drive, off Dr. Mann Road, in Skowhegan, Cedar Ridge is a 74-bed skilled nursing facility that provides post-hospital, short-term rehabilitation as well as long-term and respite care services. The staff is dedicated to serving the medical and rehabilitation needs of individuals recovering from an illness or injury, according to the center’s website.

Mayer had said Thursday in an email that 70 residents had tested negative for COVID-19 and three tests were still pending; 92 staff members had tested negative and 13 were still pending. By Friday, all residents and staff had been tested and all results were negative, according to Mayer.

Related Cedar Ridge Center in Skowhegan dealing with outbreak different from coronavirus

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: