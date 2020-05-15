We have known Chris Hamilton for over 17 years and believe his hard work ethics and practical common-sense approach will make him an excellent representative for House District 88.

Like many of us in Whitefield, and the neighboring towns of Jefferson, Chelsea and Nobleboro, we are small business owners. As small brewery owners, we rely on local legislators to work with the Maine Brewers Guild to support reasonable regulations. We are confident that Chris has the best skills and experience to represent us.

He is also a farmer and avid outdoorsman and as such would work well on agriculture and environmental issues. He has experience in legislative affairs and fundraising in numerous jobs, spanning decades, including Maine Coast Heritage Trust, Lifeflight Foundation, MOFGA, and now Amani Center for Street Children in Tanzania. With his wife Patti, he also co-owns Hamilton farm in Whitefield.

Chris Hamilton would be a great asset for Maine.

Steve and Louisa Gorrill

Whitefield

