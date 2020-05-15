DRESDEN — A Dresden man was arrested on multiple charges after he reportedly stolen a weapon from a relative on Thursday.

At 1:10 p.m. Thursday, Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Calls Hill Road in Dresden for a report of a stolen gun. The gun was allegedly stolen by a relative living in the area.

An investigation found Frank Foss Jr., 25, formerly of Milo, had stolen the gun. Foss was found living in a small shack near the property on Calls Hill Road.

According to a press release, Foss was out on bail stemming from an incident in Milo in December 2019 where he is accused of killing a cat, and shooting at his wife and children while intoxicated. After that incident, he was charged with domestic violence terrorizing with a dangerous weapon, reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, operating under the influence, and cruelty to animals. As a condition of his release, Foss is prohibited from possessing firearms.

He was taken into custody without incident by Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies. A search of the shack turned up four stolen guns – a handgun, a revolver, a rifle, and a shotgun.

Foss was charged with violation of conditions of release, class B theft, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, and violating a protection from abuse order.

Foss was taken to the Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset, where he is being held without bail.

Wiscasset Police assisted county sheriff’s deputies with the arrest.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: