Last fall I went to Farmington to learn about Sara Gideon. She gave a short speech to the crowd, following up with Q&A. While her speech was sincere and informative, it was her answers to questions that left an impression. Many in the audience were lobbing controversial questions her way, trying to play “gotcha” or create an uncomfortable situation. Gideon remained calm, providing well-researched, clear answers. It was apparent she had studied the issues and had reached conclusions she felt would work best for Mainers. I left feeling comfortable that she could be a fine senator for Maine.
Since that time I have followed her campaign, looking to see if she would begin modify answers in order to please donors, maybe change her attitudes to appeal to certain constituencies. Pleasantly, she has stuck to her values and still supports well-thought-out, common-sense plans to address issues facing our state.
If you are frustrated with Sen. Susan Collins and her habit of appeasing her party and kowtowing to national interests over us Mainers, I encourage you to look at Sara Gideon’s website. It is clear to me that she will passionately represent Maine and the needs of Mainers in an informed, thoughtful and respectful way.
Cynthia Plank Orcutt
Kingfield
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Editorials
Our View: Numbers show COVID-19 is still circulating
-
Letters to the Editor
Gideon will represent Maine with passion
-
Letters to the Editor
Winthrop budget should not increase
-
Opinion
Today’s editorial cartoon
-
Letters to the Editor
Hamilton ready to address long-term problems
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.