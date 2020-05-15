I would like to add my name to those of my neighbors in our community who would like to elect Chris Hamilton as our next Representative for House District 88.
Recently I was able to sit in on a distance conference which Chris had with small business owners, in areas such as alternative energy production/conservation and sales of locally produced food products. He sought information on what they needed to sustain their enterprises. Among their concerns was being able to hire appropriately trained employees. Listening empathically, Chris connected this problem with his understanding of the need for enhanced technical education in Maine.
As instructor in Senior College at University of Maine at Augusta, I have researched and taught courses on climate change. This issue presents us with a looming crisis with problems which, though slow moving, will resemble those of the our COVID-19 pandemic. In discussions with Chris about climate change, he showed his awareness of the problems and the need for practical Maine state policies such as developing and maintaining our infrastructure, which will help to mitigate and adapt to global warming.
I am convinced that Chris Hamilton is the person we need to represent us in Augusta to help deal with the immediate issue of restoring Maine’s economy and better prepare us for responding to long-term problems.
Charles Acker
Whitefield
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Editorials
Our View: Numbers show COVID-19 is still circulating
-
Letters to the Editor
Gideon will represent Maine with passion
-
Letters to the Editor
Winthrop budget should not increase
-
Opinion
Today’s editorial cartoon
-
Letters to the Editor
Hamilton ready to address long-term problems
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.