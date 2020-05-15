I would like to add my name to those of my neighbors in our community who would like to elect Chris Hamilton as our next Representative for House District 88.

Recently I was able to sit in on a distance conference which Chris had with small business owners, in areas such as alternative energy production/conservation and sales of locally produced food products. He sought information on what they needed to sustain their enterprises. Among their concerns was being able to hire appropriately trained employees. Listening empathically, Chris connected this problem with his understanding of the need for enhanced technical education in Maine.

As instructor in Senior College at University of Maine at Augusta, I have researched and taught courses on climate change. This issue presents us with a looming crisis with problems which, though slow moving, will resemble those of the our COVID-19 pandemic. In discussions with Chris about climate change, he showed his awareness of the problems and the need for practical Maine state policies such as developing and maintaining our infrastructure, which will help to mitigate and adapt to global warming.

I am convinced that Chris Hamilton is the person we need to represent us in Augusta to help deal with the immediate issue of restoring Maine’s economy and better prepare us for responding to long-term problems.

Charles Acker

Whitefield

